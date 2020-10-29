Mattress collection day being planned in north Kildare

Residents in north east Kildare can rest easily in their beds.

Their local authority is organising a mattress collection or amnesty day.

Recently Cllr Bernard Caldwell asked that the Kildare County Council have a used mattress day in the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District.

He was told that the council’s Environment Department intends to organise a mattress amnesty day for north Kildare in 2021.

Two similar events have been hosted previously at the Silliot Hill and Athy Civic Amenity Centres.

The council said both were part funded under the Anti-Dumping Initiative Department of the Environment, Climate and Environment (DCCAE) and an application for funding will be submitted.

Officials also said that “a suitable location will also have to be considered” for north Kildare.

Unless things have changed over the past two years or so, the “mattress day” will not be cheap.



In February 2019, Naas area Cllr Carmel Kelly asked that a then Mattress Amnesty be extended to the whole county after one was run in Athy.

She was told that the cost of providing a collection and recycling scheme spread over a couple of days for old unwanted mattresses was up to €70,000.

Cllr Kelly was surprised at the high cost.

Members heard that a mattress amnesty could take palace on the same day as another clean up that April because the amnesty the project would require a specific budget due to costs involved, ie. provision of collection point and the delivery of mattresses to a recycling facility.

Cllr Kelly asked why council property could not be used.

Councillors were told that costs would be in the region of € 60,000 to €70,000 and the event would have to be to be spread over a number of days. They were told then the amnesty could be considered for 2020, depending on the budget.

On the expense side, when the amnesty was run in Athy, 500 mattresses arrived in two days and it cost around €30 to dispose of each. It was costing €25 to €30 to get rid of beds, including for the role of a company, Eco Mattress Recycling, members were told.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said at that time that the issue of requiring mattress sellers to take back used mattresses should be pursued.