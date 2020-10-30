Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 30



The death has occurred of Ethna Brien

Pitchfordstown, Kilcock, Kildare

Peacefully, in her 90th year whilst in the loving care of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents, siblings Dessie, Sean, Dot and Sheila. Ethna will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Darina, nieces Deirdre and Oonagh, nephew Paul, the Ryan family, in particular Fergus, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Ethna's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Ethna's funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by the following link https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Critchley

Brookville, Drogheda, Louth / Kildare

Critchley, Brookville, Drogheda, Co. Louth, formerly of Quinsboro, Co. Kildare on October 29th. Tom passed, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after having been cared for at home. Forever loved and sorely missed by his wife Ann, children Sinead, Fiona, Rosemary, Keith, Declan, Gareth and Aileen, grandchildren Tadhg, Ethan, Alex, Daisy, Ruby, Arthur, Ada and Nathan, brother Denis (Dinny), sister Mary, sister-in-law Brigid, sons and daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Thomas’s Funeral will be held privately for immediate family only. Funeral will be streamed live www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie (Lourdes Church at 11a.m on Monday 2nd Nov) followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Bridget Teresa (Tess) Curtin (née O'Connor)

Knocklyon, Dublin / Cahersiveen, Kerry / Kildare

CURTIN (nee O'Connor), Bridget Teresa (Tess), Knocklyon, Dublin and late of Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry, October 28th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Tallaght Hospital, beloved wife of the late Al; sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary C, sons Maurice, Michael and Malcolm, daughters-in-law Gemma, Andrea and Armina, son-in-law James, grandchildren Raymond, Alex, Ellen, Lydia, Noah and Liam, sister in law Hannie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Tess's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 10am by the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/firhouse

The death has occurred of Michael O'NEILL

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Abbeyleix, Laois

Michael O’Neill, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Abbeyleix, Co. Laois. Passed away, peacefully, following a long illness, in the loving arms of Breeda, on 28th October 2020. Adored husband, dad, grandad / Daideo, brother and friend to all he met. Deeply missed by his loving wife Breeda, sons Donnchadh and Eoghan (New Zealand), daughter Orlaith (Perth), daughters-in-law Karinda and Elaine, brand-new son-in-law Nollaig, grandchildren Sadhbh & Tom in NZ and Síomha & Aleanbh in Dublin, sister Helen, brother Murt and great pal Mary O’Shea. Also by his former colleagues in the Land Registry, his wider family and all those friends.

We cannot thank enough his other family at Beech Park Nursing Home in Kildare for their expertise, care and phenomenal amounts of love for Mick over the past eight years. We are so grateful for that.

We love you Mick.

A private family funeral will take place, due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home, Newbridge, on Saturday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Kildare branch of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations box in the church. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Declan O'Reilly

Forest Walk, Swords, Dublin / Kildare / Navan, Meath

O’Reilly, Declan, John, formerly of Navan, passed suddenly at his home in Forest Walk Swords. Beloved husband of Helen (neé O’Rourke), much loved son of Kathleen and the late Seán. Devoted brother to Podge, Finian, Vincent and Brian. Missed by his aunts and uncles and all his cousins. Adored by his nieces and nephews, Amanda, Fionn, Méghan, Eoghan, Conor, Jack, Darragh, Shauna, Emma, Jack, Lorcan and Barry. Loved by his brothers and sisters in-law, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

He will be sadly missed by his colleagues, friends and all the staff at Beaumont Hospital. His loss will be felt by all in the University College Dublin Sub Aqua Club and the wider Irish diving community.

May Declan Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Finian's Church, Swords, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Declan's Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.stfiniansparish.com/ on Saturday from 11 o'clock. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to "Pieta House".

The death has occurred of Noel Power

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare

Power, Noel, Old Greenfield, Maynooth and late of Killick, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, October 27th 2020, suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Rose, children Noel, Vera, Kathleen and Noeleen, step-children, grandchildren, ex-wife Mary, brother Luke, sister Eileen, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Noel's funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11am by the following link https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/