Plans for Kildare Village chocolate store lodged

Plans for a new store selling confectionery, chocolate, and take away food and beverages have been lodged by Kildare Village. 

Value Retail Dublin Limited want to change their current planning permission to allow the development to go ahead. 

The application was lodged last Tuesday, October 27 and a decision is due on December 21. 

The application has yet to be validated by the council before it can be assessed. This happens with every planning application. 