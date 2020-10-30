88 news home could be on the way to Athy

An 88-home residential development could be on its way to Athy.

Prosper Management Limited has applied for planning permission to remove nine existing floor slabs at Coneyboro, Athy to make way for the project.

The company hopes to build of 88 residential units comprising 15 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, 15 two-bed semi-detached dwellings, 26 three-bed end of terrace dwellings and 32 two-bed mid-terrace dwellings.

The application was lodged on October 27 and a decision is due on December 21.

The application has yet to be validated by the council before it can be assessed. This happens with every planning application.