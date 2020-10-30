New viewing area proposed for Mondello motorsport fans

A planning application for a new spectators' viewing point has been lodged by Mondello Park.

The racetrack wants to bring in soil and stones to construct a berm beside a section of the existing track.

It says this berm will serve two purposes - noise screening and a safe new vantage point. Permission is also sought for the temporary installation of a portable toilet for the duration of the works.

The plans were lodged on October 23 and a decision is due on December 17. The application has yet to be validated by the council before it can be assessed. This happens with every planning application.