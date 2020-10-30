Shed extension and new wall proposed at Rathangan sand and gravel pit

A Rathangan sand and gravel pit has applied for permission for a shed extension and a new wall.

Callan Sand and Gravel of Drinnanstown North, near Boston Hill, wants to build onto the side and the rear of an existing maintenance shed. It also wants to construct a six metre high concrete screen wall.

The plans were lodged on October 23 and a decision is due on December 12.

The application has yet to be validated by the council before it can be assessed. This happens with every planning application.