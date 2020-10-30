Kildare County Council weather team meets over Saturday Met Eireann warning

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment team met today following a weather warning from Met Eireann.

In a statement, the council said: “Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for County Kildare beginning on Saturday 31/10/2020 at 02:00 until Saturday 31/10/2020 at 16:00.

It continued: “In response to this warning, the Severe Weather Assessment Team for Kildare County Council met today to discuss the weather warning and the response arrangements. The County Council’s outdoor services are prepared for the weather event and will monitor the situation and where it is necessary and safe to do so, they are available to respond.

“Kildare Fire Services and Civil Defence are also available to respond to emergencies as deemed necessary. In advance of this wind event, Kildare County Council would like to remind the public to take the necessary precautions and in particular, to ensure that any items on land or in gardens that could be affected by the wind are adequately secured.”

The Out of Hours Contact Number for reporting issues to Kildare County Council is

1890 50 03 33.