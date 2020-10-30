Naas Gardai seized cars from at least 15 L-drivers during October

Naas Roads Policing seized at least 15 cars from L-drivers during October, it has emerged.

According to posts published on Garda's social media, the seizures happened in operations over several days during the month.

There has been an increased presence of Garda checkpoints and patrols due due to Operation Fanacht enforcing public health regulations under Level 3 and Level 5.

During one checkpoint between Naas and Newbridge on October 23, a total of six cars driven unaccompanied by L-drivers were seized.

Each motorist must pay at least €125 to have the vehicle released from the vehicle pound.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices ranging from €60 to €90 then apply for each offence if paid within 28 days of the date of the notice.

Failing to display L plates carries a €60 fine if paid within 28 days but this rises to €90 up to 56 days. Two penalty points are also applied.

Driving while unaccompanied by a qualified driver carries a fine of €80 which rises to €120 after 56 days. Two penalty points are also applied.

Naas Roads Policing also seized at least ten cars during October for no insurance, no tax or no NCT.