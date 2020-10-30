Shackleton Autumn School goes online with virtual event on Saturday

The 20th Shackleton Autumn School is this year being presented via the internet as ‘Virtually Shackleton’.

The event taking place on Saturday has been supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.

Kilkea born Shackleton, who died in 1922, led three British expeditions to the Antarctic and was one of the principal figures of the period known as the Heroic Age of Antarctic Exploration.

Virtually Shackleton is a project of the Shackleton Museum, Emily Square, Athy.

Lectures will be broadcast online tomorrow with a list of international speakers with a special interest in the Co Kildare-born explorer.

Contributors include Prof. Aidan O’Sullivan of University College Dublin, artist Pauline Garavan and Geir Kløver, Director of The Fram Museum, Oslo, Norway.

Other experts will participate such as artist David Butler and sculptor Mark Richards who will be conversation with Kildare County Council Arts Officer, Lucina Russell.

Also joining the discussion will be Minister of State, Malcolm Noonan and Bob Headland, Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge.

The line-up of speakers includes Antarctic historian Bob Burton, Dr Juliana Adelman of Dublin City University and Dr Jim McAdam, Queens University, Belfast.