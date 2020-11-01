LATEST: Naas Hospital now has highest number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the country along with Tallaght Hospital

Naas Hospital has the joint highest number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the country, the latest figures reveal.

Up to 8pm on Saturday evening, there were 28 patients infected with the virus being treated in the Naas facility.

Also with 28 Covid-19 positive patients is Tallaght Hospital while University Hospital Limerick has 22.

Overall, there are 323 confirmed Covid-19 patients in 29 acute hospitals in the country.

The data shows there were two new Covid-19 admissions in Naas between Friday evening and Saturday evening.

None of the COvid-19 positive patients were in ICU beds but there were two patients suspected of having the virus in critical beds.

According to the HSE's Daily Operations Update, there were no critical care beds available in Naas while there were six vacant general beds.

Local rates

It emerged last week that the Naas local electoral area (LEA) had the third highest concentration of Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare after Maynooth and Leixlip.

Overall, the Maynooth local electoral area (LEA) has the sixth highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the country according to figures compiled up to Monday last.

The data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) examined the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between October 13th and 26th in each of the 166 local electoral areas.

The Athy LEA area had the lowest rate of Co Kildare during the two-week period with 45 cases or a rate per 100,000 population of 169.5.

The average rate across Ireland was 307.6 per 100,000 for the period in question.

The highest Covid-19 area was Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan with 1,484.4 cases per 100,000 followed by Ratoath at 1,365.6, Galway City Central at 1,018.7, Belturbet at 928.4, Ashbourne at 887.2 and Maynooth at 740.0.

Co Kildare rates



Maynooth had 220 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 740 cases;

Leixlip had 61 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 384.6;

The Naas area had 121 or 309.3 per 100,000;

Celbridge had 62 cases or an LEA rate of 286.7;

Clane had 71 cases and a rate of 249.7 per 100,000 people;

Newbridge had 63 or an LEA rate of 177.6 during the period;

Athy had 45 cases or a LEA rate per 100,000 of 169.5.