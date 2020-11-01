Another wild night ahead as road users warned about falling trees and branches

Met Eireann has reiterated warnings of very unsettled weather over the Halloween weekend and up to 6pm on Monday.

A series of powerful Atlantic weather systems including Storm Aiden are battering Ireland with winds and rain.



Spells of heavy rain are leading to surface and river flooding in places.



Forecasters warned of very stormy conditions at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible.



Some coastal flooding is also a risk due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford until 2am on Monday.