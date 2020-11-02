Gardaí arrest suspects after robbery at shop in Nurney on Sunday morning

Two men are due before Naas District Court this morning in connection with a robbery from a shop in Nurney at 11am yesterday.

Gardaí responded to a report of a robbery at a shop in Nurney and immediately went to the scene.

A Garda statement said: "It is alleged that two masked men armed with a knife entered the shop at 11am and threatened staff and demanded cash.

"They left the shop with an amount of cash and cigarettes.

"During a follow up search of the area, two men were arrested by Gardaí.

"A sum of money and cigarettes were recovered."

The men, who are in their 30s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare Garda Station.

They were charged to appear at Naas District Court this morning.