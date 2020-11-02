MISSING: Rescued pet pony spooked by fireworks and jumped out of her field
The missing pony
This rescued pony was frightened by fireworks and jumped out of her field in the Suncroft area at around 5pm on Saturday.
"Abi" is a dark Bay of 10'1 in height.
The tops of her ears are cut off and an S was cut into her side.
She was seen heading up through Martinstown Cross towards the T-junction.
She could have gone left towards Ballyshannon or right towards Kilmeague.
Any help about her whereabouts would be greatly appreciated by her owners.
