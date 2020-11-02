Over 170 Kildare drivers got penalty points for failing to obey traffic light signals in 2019

Over 120 males received a penalty points endorsement notice for “failing to obey traffic lights” in county Kildare in 2019, according to new figures from the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport.

There were 129 of thee and another 44 were issued to females for this traffic light offence.

There were 5,330 penalty points endorsement notices issued to males in Kildare last year and 3,322 (62%) were for speeding.

Overall, there were 2,758 issued to females of which 2002 (73%) were for speeding.

For holding mobile phones, 778 were issued to Kildare males and 308 were for Kildare females for this offence.

Only five counties saw a bigger percentage drop in the number of penalty points recorded in 2019 according to the figures, Transport Omnibus, released on October 30.

There were 30,054 penalty points recorded by Kildare drivers in 2018 but this fell by 3.1% to 29,134 last year.

Nationally, a total of 191,104 penalty point endorsement notices were issued, an increase of 7.9% on the previous year.

Almost two thirds (64.3%) of all penalty point endorsement notices issued in 2019 were for speeding.

Males incurred almost twice as many penalty point endorsement notices as females in 2019.

Of the 163,118 endorsement notices where gender was recorded, males incurred 108,023 (66.2%) penalty point endorsement notices while females incurred 55,095 (33.8%) notices.

Again nationally, in 2019, men incurred proportionally more penalty point endorsement notices for speeding than women (70.3% vs 64.7%), while men incurred proportionally more notices for holding a mobile phone while driving than women (15.9% vs 13.0%).

There were 864 drivers with 12 penalty points on their licences on December 31, 2019, of which 122 drivers received all 12 penalty points in 2019.

The total number of drivers with penalty points on their licences was 511,084.