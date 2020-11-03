Kildare Fire Service personnel respond to 30 call-outs over Halloween weekend

Kildare Fire Service units responded to up to 30 call-outs over the Halloween weekend including a serious incident in Maynooth when a firework was thrown into the fire station as a fire engine prepared to depart.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Niall O'Riordan said the level of activity was probably the same as previous years and that Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth were the busiest of the county's six fire stations.

Personnel were called out mostly to assist in controlling illegal Halloween bonfires and other outdoor fires.

In the incident in Maynooth on Saturday, a firework contained in a traffic cone was thrown into the appliance parking bay as a fire truck prepared to leave.

Mr O'Riordan said: "The Fire Service would condemn any incident of this nature which risks the safety of fire officers and it could have been a lot more serious if the traffic cone smashed through a window or open door of the appliance.

"Fire officers are there to assist and protect the public and are not used to being the target of such anti social behaviour."

Also during Halloween weekend, fire services responded to a road traffic accident on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge.

Kildare Fire Service had issued advance warnings before Halloween weekend about malicious behaviour.

A spokesperson said: "Halloween is an extremely busy time for the Fire Services throughout Ireland. Malicious behavior that require the Fire Service to attend, puts those in real emergency situations at greater risk."

The Fire Service had also forewarned domestic and commercial premises to ensure that any excess waste is discarded through appropriate means as they could be used for the building of illegal bonfires.