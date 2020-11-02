Gardaí seize €35,000 worth of fireworks in nationwide operation

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that fireworks with a value of approximately €35,490 have been seized so far in 2020 under Operation Tombola, up to and including Sunday, November, 1.

This is an increase from 2019 where fireworks with an approximate value of €30,901 were seized for the full year.

Charges or summons were preferred in nine incidents where fireworks were seized and there were youth referrals in a further 42 incidents, according to gardaí

Operation Tombola is a nationwide policing plan focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

Recognising the increased use of fireworks in Dublin this year in advance of Halloween, Operation Tombola was brought forward in the DMR in 2020 and commenced on Friday, September 4, 2020. It launched nationally on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

"Even though Halloween is over, An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks. Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

"The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal. It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

"Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.

"Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."