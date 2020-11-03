Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 3

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Browne

Otomy Drive, Clane, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Browne, Matthew (Matt), Otomy Drive, Clane, and formerly Goretti Terrace, Prosperous. November 1st 2020, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren & his many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Joseph (Josie) Byrne

Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare

BYRNE Joseph (Josie), Milltown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. (Peacefully) at Naas Hospital - 2nd November 2020, (All Souls Day). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sharon, Yvonne, sons Joe, Ciarán, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law, Denis & John, grandchildren, Cian, Séan, Daniel, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding Covid 19. A private family funeral will take place. Funeral will arrive to St. Brigid’s Church, Milltown for Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Gilroy

Mountain View, Athgarvan, Kildare

Formerly of The Curragh Camp. Daughter of the late Tommy and Essie Power, sister of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, son Jason, daughter Nicola, son-in-law David, grandchildren Cameron and Lexie, bothers Theo, Ray and Timmy, sister Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Madge Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Damian McDonnell

Castletown, Celbridge, Kildare / Shannon, Clare

McDonnell, Damian, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Shannon, Co. Clare, October 23rd 2020, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre, children Matthew and Ben, parents Margaret and Des, father-in-law Pat, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters Annette and Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Damian's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 12.30pm by going to

www.celstra.ie