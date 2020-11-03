Garda appeal over young man missing for three days

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Dean Synott, aged 25 years, who is missing from the Dublin 7 area since Friday last.

He is described as being 5'5" in height with black hair and of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.