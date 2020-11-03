Have a chance to win a new €400,000 house in Citywest for €100 a ticket

A Win Your House in Dublin Draw which takes place on Friday, December 4th is raising funds for Donegal GAA.

Tickets for the monster draw, which has a first prize of a luxury four-bed semi-detached house in Dublin worth €400,000, are priced at €100.

Tickets can be purchased online on the following link

www.winyourhouseindublin.com

The proceeds of the draw, which is being organised by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal, will go to carrying out the final phase of work at the €6.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.