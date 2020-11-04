Man due to appear in court this morning on suspicion of money laundering

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man in connection with the money laundering of €1.5 million, in an operation carried out on Monday, November 2, 2020.

As part of an ongoing surveillance operation, detectives attached to GNECB arrested a male in his 20’s on suspicion of laundering cash over a two month period.

This involved the lodgement of large amounts of cash into automatic lodgement machines in bank branches using a third party’s bank card. Amounts of between €20,000 and €40,000 per lodgement in €50 notes were processed almost every day. Once lodged, the money was immediately transferred outside the jurisdiction.

The male was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended. He has since been charged is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, November 4, 2020.

