Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 4

The death has occurred of Edward (Sonny) KAVANAGH

Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare



Kavanagh (Lacken View, Naas and formerly of Kill, Co. Kildare) - Nov 3, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Edward (Sonny), beloved husband of Essie and dear father of David, Jayne, Carol, Julie-Ann and Laura; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters Teasy and Patsy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends, and colleagues.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ on Thursday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Stephen SCHWER

Brannockstown, Kilcullen, Kildare

Schwer (Brannockstown, Kilcullen) – Nov 3, 2020, (peacefully), at the Beacon Hospital, Stephen, beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Brian and Trevor; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers Maurice, Lar and Pat, daughters-in-law Roisin and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Anna, Lucy, Daniel, Andrew, Orla and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen on Friday at 9.30am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Browne

Otomy Drive, Clane, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Browne, Matthew (Matt), Otomy Drive, Clane, and formerly Goretti Terrace, Prosperous. November 1st 2020, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren & his many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later