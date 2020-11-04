Two Kildare towns among those with highest average age of birth mothers

The average age of mothers giving birth continues to rise with two towns in county Kildare having among the oldest birth mothers in the State.

Leixlip town recorded an average age* of 33.6 years, third in the State after Greystones and Dun Laoghaire.

Naas town was in sixth position close behind Leixlip, with 33.5

According to the Vital Statistics Annual Report 2018, the number of births continues to fall, with a decrease of 19.2% from 2009, the peak year for births in the 21st century

The average age of mothers continues to rise, it said.

Overall in the State in 2018 the average age of mothers was 32.9 years. The number of births to teenage mothers has more than halved in 10 years, down to 956 in 2018 from 2,402 in 2008.

Doing a weighted average age for county Kildare overall the average age of mothers was 32.7 with Newbridge and Athy rates at 30.8 and 30.3 respectively.

Nearby Edenderry in county Offaly had a relatively low age rate, with 29.8.

There were 3,063 births in Kildare in 2018, including 227 in Newbridge town, 170 in Athy town, 323 in Naas town and 190 in Leixlip town.

Apart from these towns there were 2,150 births.

Of the 190 births in Leixlip, two were to females under 20, six to those in the 20-24 range, 23 in the 25-29 range, 73 in the 30-34 age range and 72 in the 35-39 age range.

Commenting on the report, Carol Anne Hennessy, statistician, said: ‘In 2018, the number of births has fallen by 18.8% since 2010 and 1.3% since 2017. There were 61,022 live births in Ireland in 2018 with 31,306 males and 29,716 females born. The 2018 total was 14,151 lower than 10 years previously when there were 75,173 live births.

The CSO said the average age of mothers who gave birth in 2018 was 32.9 years. Mothers under the age of 30 accounted for 27.1% of births in 2018 compared with 2008 when mothers under 30 accounted for 39.3% of births.

There were 956 births to mothers under 20 years of age in 2018, down from 2,402 in 2008, a decrease of 60.2%.

The number of maternities in 2018 which resulted in multiple live births was 1,120 consisting of 1,090 sets of twins and 30 sets of triplets. Over the past 25 years, the twinning rate has increased significantly – from a low of 11.7 per 1,000 maternities in 1991 to a high of 19.0 per 1,000 maternities in 2016. The twinning rate was 18.2 in 2018.

*Note: The average here is the weighted average with, for calculation purposes, those under 20 counted as being 20 and those 45 and over being classified as being 45.