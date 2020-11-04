Teenager refused bail by judge at Naas District Court

A 15 year old Kildare youth has been remanded in detention for a week after he appeared at Naas District Court on a burglary charge.

The presiding judge, Desmond Zaidan, said it was rare for the District Court to detain the teenager but after hearing objections to bail from the State as well as the boy's mother, he remanded him in detention to Oberstown juvenile detention centre until November 10.

The teenager is alleged to have entered a house in Allenwood, west Kildare in early June and took up to €1,500 worth of goods.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that gardaí are investigating this and several other incidents, including thefts of bicycles.

It is alleged that he entered the house between 3pm and 11pm hours on the date of the alleged offence.

Gardaí said they were objecting to bail, even though the teenager had no previous convictions and no bench warrants had been previously issued for him.

The court was told by his mother that the teenager was out of control.

He had been abusive to her. He was taking drugs and was associating with people much older than himself.

In giving evidence on the bail application gardaí said that the alleged burglary charge could result in lengthy prison sentence, upon conviction.

David Powderly, solicitor representing the teenager, argued strenuously against detention.

His client had no previous convictions and no bench warrants. He also said the alleged burglary would not attract the lengthy sentence gardaí said it would.

Mr Powderly said there was nothing to suggest he would commit further crime when on bail and his client should be given one chance.

Sgt Kelly said he would not agree with that.

The court was told the teenager had failed to liaise with his Juvenile Liaison Officer recently.

The teenager's mother said: “I don't know where he is at night” and that he had told her he had no phone card.

She said her son was not going to school, except for a couple of weeks this year.

She believed he was hanging around with people aged from in their late teens to their early 30's. Visibly upset, she also said her son was using cannabis.

Judge Zaidan said it was courageous of the teen's mother to give evidence in court.

He refused jurisdiction on the burglary charge and remanded the youth in detention.