LATEST: 32 confirmed Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital was treating 32 confirmed Covid-19 patients up to yesterday evening, the latest data has shown.

Only Tallaght Hospital has more patients infected with the virus - 35 up to 8pm yesterday evening.

Naas Hospital reported two new admissions in the 24 hours up to yesterday evening.

There are also four people suspected of having the virus at the Naas facility.

None of the patients require critical care treatment, according to the Daily Operations Update.

The HSE said yesterday that there were 15 new cases in Co Kildare up to midnight on Monday night.

There were 469 cases over the past fortnight or a 210.8 rate per 100,000 population.

The 14-day rate for the country is 228 per 100,000.