LATEST: Retail centre with fuel station coming to Newbridge

Planning permission has been granted for a three-storey neighbourhood centre development including a convenience store, filling station, medical centre and other retail units in Newbridge.

The proposed facility, which has a total floor area of nearly 2,000 square metres, is earmarked for a current green field site on the Station Road opposite the Department of Defence.

Being planned is a convenience store with an off-licence and coffee shop and delicatessen.

Also planned with the large development are toilet facilities.

The total construction cost is around €2m, according to CIS construction industry database.

The designs include plans for fuel filling facilities to rear of the building as well as a forecourt area and three 40,000 litre underground fuel tanks.

The drawings show electric charging points, a canopy, pump islands and signage.

The development includes a retail shop unit at ground floor level and takeaway units at first floor level.

A medical suite is planned for the first floor level as well as three medical suites at second floor level.

A new site entrance/exit and landscaping is also included.