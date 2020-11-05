Changes to Kildare rail transport timetables

Iarnród Éireann has reminded passengers that rail services to and through Connolly are suspended over next two weekends for commissioning of €120 million City Centre Resignalling Project.

It said the weekday DART will resume full timetable ahead of schedule on Monday coming, November 9.

But it said its revised and reduced weekday Northern and Maynooth/M3 commuter schedule is to continue until Friday, November 13.

The final phase of its major City Centre Resignalling Project will affect rail services until Sunday, November 15.

The company said key points are as follows:

All rail services to and through Connolly are suspended over the next two weekends, November 7-8 and November 14-15.

Due to progress with commissioning, full weekday DART services will resume ahead of schedule from Monday, November 9. A revised and reduced schedule will continue until Friday,November 6.

The revised and reduced schedule will continue for Northern Commuter and Maynooth/M3 Parkway until Friday, November 13.

On the next two weekends:

DART services will be suspended between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock. Bus operators will accept rail tickets. DART services will operate between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones only.

Maynooth services will operate an hourly service to/from Docklands Station, instead of Connolly

M3 Parkway services will be suspended.

Northern Commuter services (Drogheda) will operate and hourly service to/from Malahide, with bus transfers between Malahide and Dublin Connolly

Belfast Enterprise: Service will operate between Belfast and Drogheda, with bus transfers between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly

Sligo Intercity: a revised schedule will operate between Sligo and Maynooth, with bus transfers between Maynooth and Dublin Connolly

Rosslare Intercity: Service will operate between Rosslare Europort and Bray, with bus transfers between Bray and Dublin Connolly

On weekdays (Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 13:

DART services will resume to a full timetable from Monday, November 9, one week ahead of schedule

Drogheda, Maynooth and M3 Parkway services will operate to a revised and reduced schedule. M3 Parkway services will operate at morning and evening peak only.

Belfast, Sligo and Rosslare services will operate as normal