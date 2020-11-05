New glamping pods could be on the way for Robertstown Holiday Village

Robertstown Holiday Village is planning to expand it's facilities. 

It is due to lodge planning permission soon for a new single storey communal building housing a craft shop, kitchen area, toilets, showers, reception, laundry and storage.

If approved, there will also be a new pod area comprising five single storey glamping pods, camping/tent area, caravan/motor home parking area and a toilet block.

The landscaping will include a car parking area, communal bin storage/recycling area and a new side entrance.  

The plans are due to be lodged with Kildare County Council soon. 