Popular make-up artist Suzie O'Neill to open up Kildare Village pop up shop in December
Make-up store
Suzie O'Neill
Popular make up artist, Susie O'Neill is opening up her own AYU Make Up pop shop in Kildare Village this December.
"We have some BIG news! I am SO excited to let you know that we will be opening our very first pop up shop on December 2 in Kildare Village," she said on social media.
"I am so nervous and excited as obviously it’s not the most ideal of times to be opening a shop but my motto is ‘If you don’t try, you’ll never know”.
The store will be open from December 2 to 24.
AYU Make Up is an Irish based, Irish owned company set up by Suzie. The name “AYU” is derived from an Indonesian word meaning “very feminine, beautiful”.
