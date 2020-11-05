Bad day got worse as driver on way to court was stopped by gardaí

Naas Roads Policing operating a speed check on the M4 stopped this car travelling at 165 km/h in 120km/hr zone.

The driver stated they were on their way to court.

Gardaí checked the motorist's vehicle using the Active Mobility Device and revealed that driver was already on 11 penalty points.

New court proceedings will follow on the matter.

If the driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 3-year period they are disqualified from driving in Ireland.

Penalty points apply to both Learner Permits and full Irish driving licences.

Penalty points also apply to drivers with foreign driving licences driving in Ireland.

If someone is driving in Ireland on a foreign licence, a record will be created for penalty points.