PHOTOS: Very rare Dormouse found hibernating in cardboard box in Naas

A hibernating dormouse was spotted in a cardboard box in Naas today.

The sleeping rodent was discovered curled up in a ball in a storage area of an industrial premises.

It's believed to be a Hazel Dormouse which is native to the British Isles but rare enough in Ireland.

It gets its name from its diet of hazel nuts.

The sleeping dormouse wasn't awoken and the box was carefully replaced in its original location.

The dormouse can hibernate for up to six months of the year, usually from mid October to mid April or even longer if the weather remains cold.

They sometimes wake up for short periods to eat food they had previously stored nearby.

They usually spend summer months accumulating fat in their bodies to nourish them through the hibernation period.