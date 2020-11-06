Kildare weather - Dry today with sunny intervals

It will be dry in most areas today, with patches of mist, fog and low cloud gradually clearing during the morning, according to Met Eireann.

Most areas will have sunny intervals, but cloud will increase from the south later, with a small chance of a little patchy mist or drizzle developing, mainly on the west coast. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

The national weather forecaster said it will be mainly dry overnight, with a few clear spells possible at first, mainly in the north of the province, but otherwise cloudy, with patchy drizzle in places.

It will be cold early in the night where clear spells occur, with minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Winds mostly light mainly easterly breezes.