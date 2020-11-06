Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 6

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney (née Behan) Rheban Cottage, Ballyroe, Churchtown, Athy, Kildare

Formerly of Pluckerstown and Maddenstown. Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John (Slugger). Sadly missed by her loving sisters Rosie, Patricia, Martina and Breda, brothers Ned, James, Pat and Hughie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's parish church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh"

Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/.

The death has occurred of Fergal Flynn Kingsbry, Maynooth, Kildare / Monaghan

Flynn, Fergal, Kingsbry, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Tully and Killyconnigan, Monaghan, November 3rd 2020, unexpectedly at home, beloved son of the late Nessa and Finbar, brother of the late Ronan, Conor and Fanchea and son in law of the late Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, children Eimear, Ailbhe and Neil, Eimear's partner Rob, brothers Enda and Barra, sister Aideen, father in law Willie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Fergal's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by going to

www.maynoothparish.org

As a mark of respect for Fergal, people are welcome to form a guard of honour as the funeral cortege leaves Fergal's residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for the Funeral Mass, alternatively if you would like to light a candle in Fergal's memory it would be very much appreciated.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.mdi.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of Patricia Kelly (née Mangan)

99 Geraldine, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving cousins Michael and Gerry, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Friday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for private family prayers at 6pm.

Due to government guidelines, a private Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. limited to 25 people). Mass will be livestreamed, see link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O'Sullivan

Coologmartin, Donadea, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare

O'Sullivan, William, (Willie), Coologmartin, Donadea and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare. November 4th 2020, Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Beloved father of the late Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughters Regina and Suzanne, sons Derek and Adrian, son in-law Paul, daughter in-law Aoife, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Due to government regulations regarding COVID-19 a private family funeral will take place. Willie's funeral cortège will pass through Coill Dubh Village and Robertstown on Saturday morning after the 11am funeral Mass on his way to Allen Cemetery, for people that would like to pay their respects . Please adhere to social distance rules. The funeral mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh on Saturday at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate/.

Due to restrictions on gatherings the house will be private and we ask people to light a candle in memory of Willie or line the route as the cortège makes its way to the cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.