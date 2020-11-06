Vehicles seized at Naas checkpoint using number plate technology

Gardaí said four vehicles were seized under the Road Traffic Act at a checkpoint between Naas and Newbridge.

The operation was carried out by Naas Roads Policing, the Garda Active Mobility Team and the Roads Policing Bureau.

Officers used ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) technology to check the details of motorists.

Gardaí said almost 20 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issues for various offences.

A Garda statement said: "Naas Roads Policing, the Garda Active Mobility Team and Roads Policing Bureau conducted a High Visibility Checkpoint on the R445 Ladytown, Naas utilising advanced ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) technology.

"Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan of the Eastern Region, Joe Nugent, Chief Administrative Officer and Tim Willoughby, Head of ICT were on hand to oversee the deployment of the technology in an operational setting.

"A number of detections were made with only minimal delays to the travelling public.

"Four Vehicles seized under the Road Traffic Acts (3 Clancy Amendment and one untaxed for over 600 days.)

"19 FCPNs were issued for a range of road traffic matters including Insurance / Tax / NCT / Tyres and Unaccompanied L Drivers.

"5 motorists Drug Tested."