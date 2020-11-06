Kildare girl's charity move to help homeless children

An eleven year old Clane girl has started her own charity fund to help homeless children.

Eve Fahy wants all children to have a home.

Please help me make a difference to the world, she is asking people.

Eve, a sixth year student of Scoil Bhride primary school in Clane, said: “I want to get the word out there because all children deserve a home.”

To help her raise money all people have to do is go to www.GoFundMe.com and search Eve’s Shelter Helpers.”

Explaining her wish to help homeless children, Eve, who lives in The Cloisters, Clane with her own family, said: “This is because I feel grateful for what I have, and I think that as a community we should all have a safe home. I want all children to be safe, comfortable and feel loved. The money will be shared between lots of different charities and go towards campaigning.”

Every child deserves a nice shelter, food and water, she said.

Eve, helped by her parents, contacted Kildare North TDs as part of the campaign.

So far, Deputy Bernard Durkan has helped out and Deputy Reada Cronin has invited Eve to tour the Dail when the Covid 19 problem is over.

This is not the first time she has raised money for charity.

In April this year, she raised €1000 in less than 24 hours for a homeless shelter and the Peter McVerry group.

She bought nappies and wipes for the babies in the homeless shelter with the funds

Eve also did a 5k run for charity with the aid of teammates on the Clane GAA U12 football team: “Now I want to keep on fundraising and not stop.”

Eve’s mother, Hilary, and her father, Martin, have lived in Clane for 20 years. She has a 16 year old brother, Luke, who has supported her.

Her mother, Hilary, said she did not know where Eve got the idea for the new campaign, which is likely to run for a month or so. “She has always been very caring,” said Hilary of her daughter.

Eve’s current campaign is not all about setting up the fund and letting the money roll in to www.GoFundMe.com

Hilary said that Eve has been cooking cakes and getting donations for them as part of the fundraising drive.