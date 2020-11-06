No suspension of pay parking in Maynooth this Christmas

There will be no pay parking holiday in the Clane and Maynooth district this Christmas.

At their meeting today, November 6, councillors considered the Christmas parking arrangements in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District for 2020.

Cllr Brendan Weld said the parking bye laws should be left as they were with no changes.

An official report said this was a matter for the members to agree on but noted that there was no suspension of pay parking in Maynooth in 2019. “Normal parking enforcement continued over the Christmas period.”

Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil proposed suspending the bye-law as Leixlip and Celbridge had suspended theirs in the week up to Christmas.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said he was sympathetic to that view but agreed with Cllr Weld saying that suspension could lead to all day parking by staff in potential customer spaces.

He said it sounds well intended but that people who wanted to would go out of town anyway to do their shopping. “In that event it would be the worst outcome for all.”

Cllr Peter Hamilton agreed with Cllr McEvoy saying staff could take up spaces intended for customers.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said he supported Cllr Weld but added that they should highlight the fact that there is a free 30 minute grace period.

Cllr Tim Durkan said the business people in Maynooth did not want the bye laws suspended because they wanted the spaces to be reserved for potential customers.