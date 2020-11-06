Call for playground and park for growing young Straffan community in Kildare

Straffan is growing fast with young families but there is no obvious way to provide a park and a children’s playground for the area.

At the November 6 meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil asked that the council provide a playground for Straffan.

He was told that there is “no appropriate county council owned land” in Straffan at present to provide a playground. “An appropriate site and funding would be required. Additionally, any work on the proposal would have to be considered in the context of existing recreation and amenity projects which have been committed to.”

Cllr O’Cearuil also asked that the council looks for suitable lands to develop a public recreational park for the area.

Officials said an Open Space Strategy for the county is being prepared at the moment. “The objectives within the strategy will be incorporated into the County Development Plan (CDP) and any review of the land zoning in Straffan. The development of a park for the village will be considered in that context. The provision of any park would also be dependent on finance to acquire land and develop it.”

In response to officials, Cllr O’Cearuil said: “Straffan is growing exponentially. It needs a public recreation park and a playground.”

He said they needed some sort of park in Straffan as the village has limited public space. “Straffan has a particularly young dynamic. A park is needed for people of all ages,” he said.

Cllr Brendan Wyse said a playground would benefit all but the council had a playground strategy and Straffan should not be jumping over others. “It is hard to keep track of demands (for such facilities),” he said.

Cllr Tim Durkan said there were a lot of estates being built in Straffan and there were “enthusiastic local volunteers with boundless energy.”

Cllr Peter Hamilton said that Straffan had the potential for good planning. He added that the GAA club was cornered in.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said there should be an economic health check done on the town.

Director of Services , Sonya Kavanagh, told the meeting: “We don’t have any land but we would like to facilitate a playground or park. It will come down to funding.”

She said they could look at the capital funding and Local Property Tax funding as potential sources of funds.