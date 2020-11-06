Clane students wins 2020 scholarship

Huge congratulations to Ellie Fitzpatrick, student of Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane who is the 2020 Kildare Recipient of the Naughton Scholarship. Ellie who achieved the maximum 625 points in Leaving Certificate 2020 is studying Engineering in Trinity Colllege Dublin.

The scholarship is valued at €20,000 over the four years of college was established in 2008 to promote study in the STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines.

The Naughton Foundation was established by Martin and Carmel Naughton. It is a private family foundation and its goal is to support worthwhile causes in the arts and education. Each year a number of exceptional students are awarded scholarships to study at undergraduate level at Irish publicly funded third level institutions.





There is one winner from each county in the Republic and the award is intended as an encouragement to exceptional students in the STEM areas. The group of scholars join a community of very bright students who will become leaders in their fields in the future, be it in research or in industry.



The staff and students in Scoil Mhuire are very proud of Ellie and wish her every success in her studies.