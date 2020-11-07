Four quad vehicles stolen overnight at premises off M7

Garda are investigating a burglary overnight on Friday night / Saturday morning at JK Autos bear Junction 15 of the M7.

A total of four Quad vehicles were stolen.

The makes and models are: two Cam Am 450s, one Suzuki 750 and one Honda 500.

If you passed by the location of JK Autos at The Heath between 7pm and 9am this morning and saw anything suspicious please let Portlaoise Gardaí know at 057 8674100.