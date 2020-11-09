Just under €3 million allocated for Kildare Grand Canal Greenway project

Just under million euros has been allocated for spending on a Kildare Grand Canal Greenway project next year.

Minister of Transport, Eamon Ryan, confirmed today (November 9) that the section of the Grand Canal from Aylmer Bridge to Sallins will receive €2,930,000 in funding out of a total of €63.5m going to Greenways for 2021.

In June 2019, it was announced that €1.7m in funding had been allocated for the Sallins Greenway route.

The plan is for the Grand Canal Greenway to, eventually, run the full length of the Grand Canal between Dublin and the River Shannon which is 144 kms in length.

The money was for the upgrading of the greenway route from Aylmer Bridge on the Kill/Straffan road to Sallins.

Along with today’s announcement on the Aylmer Bridge-Sallins section, money has been allocated for the Blessington Loop in Wicklow (€6,400,000) while the Daingean to Edenerry route in Offaly will get €3,100,00.

Minister Ryan said this is the highest single year amount ever allocated to Greenways, nearly equalling the total amount originally allocated for the four years 2018-2021 (€53m). “It shows the commitment of this Government to providing a step-change in the way in which we fund walking and cycling.”

In the press release, the Department of Transport said the increased level of funding is representative of the fact that local authorities were originally funded at a rate of 60% pre COVID-19. In recognition of the negative impact COVID-19 has had on local authorities, funding will now be provided at a rate of 100%.

Minister of State, Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said the €63.5 million being will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities. We are funding the construction of a Greenway bridge across the River Shannon in Athlone as part of the Galway to Dublin Greenway. This investment will support even greater numbers enjoying our outdoors by cycling and walking for school, work and leisure.

She said they are also supporting the roll-out of a new Safe Routes to School Initiative.