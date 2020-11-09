Kildare County Council does not have sites suitable for Covid 19 testing centres

Kildare County Council does not have sites suitable for Covid testing centres, a council meeting has been told.

At the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on November 6, Maynooth based Cllr Angela Feeney asked the council to confirm if it has been in communication with Maynooth University to explore the feasibility of setting up a COVID-19 testing centre in conjunction with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

In a report to members, the Facilities Manager in the council’s Corporate Services department said the Council has had discussions with the HSE regarding sites in

the councils ownership being used for testing centres. “However, the council currently

does not have any sites suitable.”

Regarding Maynooth University, the members were told that “the matter of the university “setting up a COVID-19 testing centre in conjunction with the HSE is a matter for Maynooth University and the HSE to agree.”