Alleged €300,00 ketamine drug seizure in west Dublin

Illegal drugs estimated to be worth €300,000 were seized in west Dublin last night.

The Garda Press Office said that in the course of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted a vehicle and searched a premise in west Dublin on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In the course of the operation, five (5) kilogrammes of ketamine with an estimated street sale value of €300,000 was seized. An analysis of the substance is pending.

One (1) male, aged 36 has been arrested and is currently detained pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Crumlin Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Gardai said this brings to €900k the value of ketamine seized by personnel from GNDOCB in separate operations in the past 24 hours.