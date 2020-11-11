Kildare county council request to recall crash victims

County council buildings across Ireland will ‘light up for road safety’ as part of this years ‘World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’ on Sunday, November 15.

Kildare’s Road Safety Officer is asking the public to get involved and ‘light up’ or ‘shine a light’ to remember crash victims, survivors, their families and those on the frontline who respond to collisions.

Members of the public are being asked to join in and shine a light in their window on the evening of Sunday, November 15, between 7pm and 8pm to remember those in their community who have died on the roads.

Kildare County Council Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, said: “Every year crash victims are remembered on the third Sunday in November and this year, with everything else going on in the world, road safety stakeholders are not forgetting those who have died on the roads. With an increase in people out walking, cycling and going from place to place, road safety is more important now more than ever before and road safety officers are asking the public to join them to ‘light up’ and shine a light for road safety and remember those who have died or were injured on the roads.”

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign.

Mr Keogh said families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road, and this particular day is an opportunity annually, for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences around a collision, and what might happen if anyone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.

Garda, fire and ambulance stations will also shine a light as emergency vehicles will turn on their blue lights outside respective stations for a period between 7pm and 8pm. “On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services, you too can show your support by participating in this event.”

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday in November every year. It was founded by RoadPeace in 1993, is promoted by the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims (FEVR) and was adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2005.