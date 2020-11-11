Kildare teenager on burglary charged released from detention

A 15 year old Kildare youth who was remanded in detention for a week after he appeared at Naas District Court on a burglary charge was released from detention at Athy District Court on November 10 but with strict bail conditions imposed.

The teenager told Athy Court that he did not like detention.

On November 3, he was remanded in detention to Oberstown Childrens Detention Centre for seven days following objections to bail by the gardai.

The teenager is alleged to have entered a house in Allenwood, west Kildare in early June and took up to €1,500 worth of goods.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said on November 3 that gardai are investigating this and several other incidents, including thefts of bicycles.

Gardai objected to bail even though the teenager had no previous convictions and no bench warrants had been previously issued for him.

The court was told by his mother on November 3 that the teenager was out of control.

He had been abusive to her.

He was taking drugs and was associating with people much older than himself.

David Powderly, solicitor for the teenager, applied for bail then said there was nothing to suggest he would commit further crime when on bail and his client should be given one chance.

Sgt Kelly said he would not agree with that.

The teenager's mother said she often did not know where her son was and he was not going to school. She believed he was hanging around with people aged from in their late teens to their early 30's and was using cannabis.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said on November 3 that it was courageous of the teen's mother to give evidence in court. He refused jurisdiction on the burglary charge and remanded the youth in detention.

On November 10, the teen was released on a number of conditions including that he goes to school full time.

The school would support him, the court heard.

“I will do what it takes. I never want to see it (Oberstown) again. I am sorry for all I have done,” the teen told Athy District Court

Mr Powderly said the teen wants to plead guilty to the charges and the case has been adjourned until December.

Gardai said the youth, who is dyslexic, deserved a chance.

The teenager also has to keep a curfew to remain at home between 9.00pm and 6.00am each day.