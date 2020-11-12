Newbridge Kildare Lions Club to mark World Diabetes Day this Saturday

Newbridge Kildare Lions is joining with 44,000 Lions clubs throughout the world to mark World Diabetes Day this Saturday, November 14.

Lions clubs in Ireland have organised a variety of projects and events aimed at raising awareness of Type 2 Diabetes and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The projects range from the production of an informative Bookmark, to local and national social media and public relation campaigns. In response to the growing incidence of Diabetes worldwide, the 1.4 million members of Lions Clubs International have adopted Diabetes as a signature project.

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club President Mabel Ben Muka highlighted the importance of this initiative.

"Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the world and it is estimated that worldwide more than 460 million people have Diabetes, and this number is growing’, she said.

"Diabetes Ireland and Diabetes Northern Ireland estimates that there are 340,000 individuals with Diabetes in Ireland of which approximately 80% have Type 2 Diabetes."

While several types of Diabetes exist, the Lions Signature Project aims to specifically address the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Eating healthily, increasing the level of physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight, all play a role in preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 Diabetes.

Lions Clubs International has set itself a target of one million completed risk assessments before and after World Diabetes Day on November 14. Lions Clubs Ireland has risen to the challenge and is encouraging local communities to take the on-line risk assessment test at Diabetes Ireland

District Diabetes Team chairperson Ann Ellis stated that it is impossible to predict the level of COVID – 19 restrictions that will apply in early 2021 and "therefore our plans to roll out the project will need to be flexible".

Newbridge Kildare Lions club are confident that the project can create awareness of Type 2 Diabetes and greatly reduce the impact of the condition on individual health and that of our children and grandchildren.