Gardai investigating incident where people were found in Kildare pub

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardai in Clane are investigating an incident where a number of persons were found present on a licensed premises during an inspection there on the evening of Wednesday, November 11.

"A file will now be prepared for the DPP in respect of potential breaches of the Health Act, 1947 COVID Regulations," said the gardai.

"Kildare Gardai thank the public for their cooperation in this matter and in the general compliance with the current regulations."