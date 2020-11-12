Criminal Assets Bureau search linked to north Kildare illegal drug supply

A Criminal Asset Bureau search in Carlow and Dublin day is linked to the sale and supply of drugs in north Kildare, say gardai.

Gardai said the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) along with the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and local Gardaí attached to the Carlow District conducted a search operation in counties Carlow and Dublin today, Thursday, November 12.

Four premises were searched as part of today’s search operation, one residential dwelling in county Carlow and three professional/business searches in county Dublin.

During the course of this operation, €5,800 in cash was seized.

Designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also located during the search of the dwelling in county Carlow.

Gardai said this CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.