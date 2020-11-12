Learner driver with no insurance tested positive for cannabis
A learner driver who was stopped at a Kildare check point was found to have no insurance, no L plates, no accompanying driver and they also tested positive for cannabis.
Naas gardai arrested the driver and the car was seized.
Naas Roads Policing Unit found that the driver of this car was a learner with no L-plates or accompanying driver. Furthermore, using the #MobilityApp, it was revealed that the vehicle was uninsured. They also tested positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/bGxupfO694— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 12, 2020
