Transport Minister tells Kildare TD there may be merit in doubling rail line from Maynooth to Kilcock

There may well be merit in doubling the rail track from Maynooth to Kilcock, the Dail has heard from the Minister for Transport, today, November 12.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, told Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, that there may well be merit in that suggestion because it is a very large and growing town, with a large part of the population that commutes, and will still commute, even in post-Covid times.

On October 6 the Dail heard that the possibility of expanding the DART+ programme beyond Maynooth was remote in the short term.

Today, Deputy Murphy asked about plans to expand the DART+ programme. The Social Democrat TD also asked if the doubling of rail lines west of Maynooth, and south of Bray had been costed and about plans to include Sallins and Naas, in plans to further expand the electric rail network.

Deputy Murphy said there are significant populations beyond the area that is due to be expanded, on both the Maynooth and Kildare lines. The combined population of Naas, Newbridge, Sallins and other towns is in excess of 60,000, which puts pressure on the N7. “A more sustainable type of transport is required. Has this been costed?

Minister Ryan said we should push ahead with delivering DART+ as set out, “while consulting people, as is currently underway, and refining issues that may be raised during those consultations.”

He said we also needed to think about whether additional projects and programmes might need to be considered.

Deputy Murphy said she supported Dart + but said it needs to be even more ambitious than it currently is.

Minister Ryan (Green Party) said that another issue that arises in looking at the totality of costs is a move towards transport-led development that would see new housing being built within a walk or short cycle of the major public transport infrastructure in which we are going to invest.

He added: “The reality is that we have been going in completely the other direction. Half of new housing in the State in recent years was built in the counties surrounding Dublin and not located close to public transport nodes or other sustainable transport options.”

He said local authorities need to start reviewing their development plans in order to ensure that, instead of new development spreading out everywhere, we start building closer to the public transport nodes we are going to implement. “It is in this context that investment in an upgrade to the Kilcock service could make real sense.”

