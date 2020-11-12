Uninsured driver nabbed by Kildare gardai as they tried to escape through McDonalds drive-thru

Caused mini traffic jam

An uninsured driver who tried to evade gardai by entering a McDonald's drive-thru failed in their bid to escape. 

Naas gardai said the driver caused a mini traffic jam in the process. They stopped the car and following a check, they found the car had no tax, NCT or insurance. 

The vehicle was seized.