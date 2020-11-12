Naas school looking to build extension

The board of management of the Gaelcholaiste in Naas is due to lodge planing permission for a new extension.

The school on the Limerick Road wants to build a two storey modular unit to the rear of the existing post primary secondary school comprising of an entrance lobby, toilet, plant room, four general classrooms, two SET rooms and a general purpose room.

The planning application is due to be lodged with Kildare County Council within the next two weeks.