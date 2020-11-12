Naas school looking to build extension
Kildare planning watch
Kildare County Council's Aras Chill Dara headquarters
The board of management of the Gaelcholaiste in Naas is due to lodge planing permission for a new extension.
The school on the Limerick Road wants to build a two storey modular unit to the rear of the existing post primary secondary school comprising of an entrance lobby, toilet, plant room, four general classrooms, two SET rooms and a general purpose room.
The planning application is due to be lodged with Kildare County Council within the next two weeks.
